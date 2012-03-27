Jim Dore

Corporate Challenge shirts tshirts birds illustration icons
First of some of the two color screenprint shirts for our company intramural teams. The icons are actually printed on the back at the bottom seam and the type on the front.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
