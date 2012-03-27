Arno Kathollnig

Wood Type Specimen ...

Wood Type Specimen ... typography lettering type typo grungy retro brushes vintage wood type woodtype specimen
... here you see 20 reasons why I love »Wood Type«!
... each character »reproduced« based on vintage specimen books.

