Keenan Cummings

Brian's New Site!

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings
  • Save
Brian's New Site! identity brand illustration web site
Download color palette

The final site is now up! Check it out and follow my pops on Twitter (@voiceatility) and Tumblr (blog.thebriancummings.com) for awesome updates for friends and fans!

http://thebriancummings.com/

Brian final logo still
Rebound of
Brian Final Logo
By Keenan Cummings
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings

More by Keenan Cummings

View profile
    • Like