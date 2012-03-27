Keenan Cummings

Brian Final Logo

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings
  • Save
Brian Final Logo identity brand illustration
Download color palette

The final site is now up! Check it out and follow my pops on Twitter and Tumblr for awesome updates for friends and fans!

http://thebriancummings.com/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings

More by Keenan Cummings

View profile
    • Like