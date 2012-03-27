Chris Brauckmuller

Login Modal

Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Hire Me
  • Save
Login Modal login form modal wood blue lightbox gotham helvetica
Download color palette

Login modal for the Album Jacket record shop web app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Brauckmuller

View profile
    • Like