Florin Capota

The Shared Visions Network

Florin Capota
Florin Capota
  • Save
The Shared Visions Network the shared visions network logo symbol mark identity eye colors bubble network blue
Download color palette

Work in progress for a soon to be launched network. Their mission is to create a generative and collaborative virtual space. By sharing and prioritizing ideas for a better tomorrow, they strive to envision and create a positive future.
The eye is there to symbolize the vision, and the multiple bubbles are there to represent the separate visions of individuals that will collaborate in creating something bigger.
Feedback much appreciated

Florin Capota
Florin Capota

More by Florin Capota

View profile
    • Like