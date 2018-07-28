Joey Kirk

Bench Boss - Lineup Management

Bench Boss - Lineup Management principle react android ios fantasy football nfl
A new feature of Bench Boss is the ability to collect player cards and use them as bonus points in your game play. Each quarter, you'll select 3 players to be able to earn extra points if those players are part of the plays you select.

