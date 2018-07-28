Bench Boss - Lineup Management

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A new feature of Bench Boss is the ability to collect player cards and use them as bonus points in your game play. Each quarter, you'll select 3 players to be able to earn extra points if those players are part of the plays you select.
---
Interested in working with us or learning more about our design and development process? Check out our website at http://www.madebymunsters.com.