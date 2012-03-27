Mirtt

Dribbble

Mirtt
Mirtt
  • Save
Dribbble dribbble shot debut sticker peel invitation white
Download color palette

Big thanks for the invitation @philmorrow. My first shot here on Dribbble and hopefully much more to come soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Mirtt
Mirtt

More by Mirtt

View profile
    • Like