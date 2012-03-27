Simon Birky Hartmann

The Globe - Branding effort continues (II)

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
The Globe - Branding effort continues (II) haymaker textured branding monochromatic
Download color palette
A0683238c601377ee7f723805be6e332
Rebound of
The Globe - Branding effort continues
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like