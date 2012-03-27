Updated Gulliver's Doggie Daycare logo

Adam Fehnel

doggie daycare dog daycare logo dane
For the upcoming Gulliver's Doggie Daycare redesign, cleaned up their logo a bit.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
