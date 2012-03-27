Bora DAN

Mediaswap media medya cd game list liste oyun takas satış sales
This shot for media exchange site. People's sales their DVDs on this site.
i know left side is blank but i'm still thinking for this.
and for big shot: http://f.cl.ly/items/0r2Y1Y1c351x1T1k3n1C/anasayfa.png

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
