Diamond Rings

Diamond Rings diamond rings ring silver gold shiny reflective reflection studio c4d 3d cinema 4d
This was created for a wedding company a couple of towns away.

They wanted something they could add their own text to over and over again without the need to come back to me. I also had fun because they said that I could design the rings as long as they were quite simple.

Created in Cinema 4D - View the full version at http://ashleystaggs.com/portfolio/diamond-rings/

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
