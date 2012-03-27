Mark Caron

Amarok

Amarok team amarok wolf howl badge logo myth
Amarok is an Inuit mythological wolf that eats people foolish enough to hunt by themselves. First concept. Done as part of a set of badges for company teams. Inspired by @Allan Peters amazing bicycle gang badges.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
