Ponik team ponik badge logo loch ness monster myth
Ponik is a mythological lake monster in Lake Pohenegamook. First concept. Done as part of a set of badges for company teams. Inspired by @Allan Peters amazing bicycle gang badges.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
