Search Flight

Hey folks!

I think I should share an important lesson with the community. Like many other designers I'm also getting some project inquiries from dribbble. Last week I got an project invitaion and the guy who was contacted was saying he don't have any investors yet but he will share company equlity. Well, his got an interesting project and so I pulled the trigger. But before signing contract he asked me to design a very small part of the rough mockups he sent me. If things goes well,we are signing. I chose to design this "Filght Search" panel. After showing this, he was very happy with the cleanliness and the concept. But when I ask him to start official things (contract signing) he said, "Tanveer, you did a great job, but you have to prove more and we are considering you with other designs submitted. But you have to design homepage. right now we are trying to check every candidates and see who is the best for this position. We want to make sure to choose the right person, and he has to prove it, with at least some good designs on (homepage, logo) etc.

Well, I quit immediatly for sure. But I want to warn the community (specially those, who are new in dribbble), "Stay away from this kind of clients who ask to do spec works (even if that's a very small thing like a simple button design)".

Well his name is Alan . If someone is working for him as a test, I'd recommend, stop Asap, before you waste too much time. Best Wishs guys!!

