Board Tiles Test Change

Board Tiles Test Change game board hexagon tile strategy ios iphone android ipad plain sand sea forest mountain
Small change: desaturated some tiles, modified the forest to be more 3D.
I'd like to know your critiques. Thanks.

Rebound of
More Board Tile Test
By Damian Vila
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
