No Border

No Border ui
This is what I mean. The border around central UI piece just adds visual load, and the iPhone itself (screen) is a border already. Yea, the paper pattern is pretty, but on the left/right side it serves no purpose.

Rebound of
New IOS iPhone app design | Profile UI,UX interface
By Julien Renvoye
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
