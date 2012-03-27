Tim Van Damme

Instagram for Android is coming soon!

Instagram for Android is coming soon!
We've been working hard on Instagram for Android. Want to be the first to know when it launches? Sign up here: http://instagr.am/android/ (slicin' done by Instagram's latest hire, Maykel "Mike-D" Loomans)

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
