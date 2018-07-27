Get in the game - 2 x Dribbble Invites 🎟️

Loved replicating these gradient cards. I've got 2️⃣Dribbble invites to giveaway to wannabe players! 🏀🏀

Send your best work to pwfordy@gmail.com making sure the email subject is 'Dribbble Invite'

I'll announce the winners on 3rd Aug. Good luck! 🤘

____________________________

Congrats to the following:

@jesussandrea

@HelloGypsyDesign