Andrew Lawandus

Beach Fossils

Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Hire Me
  • Save
Beach Fossils beach fossils branding logos posters gig posters bands
Download color palette

Tour poster for the NYC band Beach Fossils

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA
Hire Me

More by Andrew Lawandus

View profile
    • Like