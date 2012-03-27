Carl Wiens

Fire & Gasoline

Carl Wiens
Carl Wiens
  • Save
Fire & Gasoline fire flame gas icon bubble speech
Download color palette

A couple of small icons for the Wall Street Journal. Adding fuel to the fire, for an article about sibling rivalry.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Carl Wiens
Carl Wiens

More by Carl Wiens

View profile
    • Like