Spencer Harrison

Tatto/Pen repeat pattern

Spencer Harrison
Spencer Harrison
  • Save
Tatto/Pen repeat pattern pattern repeat biro pen tattoo blue
Download color palette

Working on a series of repeat patterns for a personal project. This one is based around doodles in pen in a kind of tattoo style

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Spencer Harrison
Spencer Harrison

More by Spencer Harrison

View profile
    • Like