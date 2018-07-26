3P Development Website

Being part of the 3Pdevelopment.com’s team, I was able to work on the full website redesign. I say "full" because as a company we decided to change the whole business model and focus on what the clients want.

My job was to work closely with the business and marketing team to create a look and feel that will showcase the new change warmly and interestingly.

You can see the end result, or the start because we want the design to evolve in the upcoming months based on the response from the clients.

Thank you!