Bob Galmarini

Fight for Creativity

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Hire Me
  • Save
Fight for Creativity illustration sharpie tshirt childrens neve inspired sketchbook pen and ink typography fight for creativity
Download color palette

haven't posted anything for a while, so I thought I would post this sketch I just did. It's going to be a t-shirt design to help support and keep arts in public schools.

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bob Galmarini

View profile
    • Like