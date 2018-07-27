UI Kit Pages - Card - Discover China

Happy Friday Dribbblers 🍿

This is another page design generated from my UI kit project. This is specifically focusing on card design, but these not the only card patterns you will find within this kit. I will come up with more versatile designs based on card next time. I’ve taken China as my main content this time.

China along with India, Egypt and Mesopotamia (modern Iraq and Iran) is an ancient civilization aged more than 5,000 years old. The Chinese culture features an abundance of the material and spiritual values, unchanged over millennia. In spite of the influence from outside and numerous invasions, the Chinese culture preserved its individuality and unique identity.

Many of the achievements of the mankind date back to the Chinese civilization. China became a birth-place of gun powder and paper. It is here where the Great Silk Road sprang from, becoming a sui generis linking bridge between the East and the West. Starting from Sian, the former capital of ancient China, the Great Silk Road ended at the Mediterranean seashore. It is this road, by which China exported paper, silk, gun powder, precious stones, oriental spices to Europe. The Great Silk Road played an important role in formation of Chinese culture, because it was the route, by which Buddhism, one of the main religions of Chinese civilization, found its way to the Heavenly Empire. Source: advantour.com

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖