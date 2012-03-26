Andrew Lawandus

Veronica Falls

Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Hire Me
  • Save
Veronica Falls design graphic design gig posters veronica falls music bands black cat washington dc
Download color palette

Gig poster for the band Veronica Falls

Andrew Lawandus
Andrew Lawandus
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA
Hire Me

More by Andrew Lawandus

View profile
    • Like