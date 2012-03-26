David Pohlmeier

Ministry Logo

Logo for a ministry that supports an orphanage in Africa. The money donated goes towards purchasing chicks that are raised at the orphanage to provide food and finances.

(Luke 21:1-4)

Posted on Mar 26, 2012
