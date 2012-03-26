Daniel Garcia

Hugo Uc

Daniel Garcia
Daniel Garcia
  • Save
Hugo Uc logo branding identity icon typography
Download color palette

Logo for the young but experienced architect Hugo Uc, he wanted to have his initials involved is his identity, so I decided to play with a simple perspective that trough its composition portrays his initials in a bold but subtle way.

http://bit.ly/ze51du

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Daniel Garcia
Daniel Garcia

More by Daniel Garcia

View profile
    • Like