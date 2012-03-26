Mohammad Jeprie

Another Stats

Mohammad Jeprie
Mohammad Jeprie
  • Save
Another Stats tutorial psdtuts interface
Download color palette

An upcoming tutorial for Psdtuts+. Made in Photoshop CS6 Beta.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Mohammad Jeprie
Mohammad Jeprie

More by Mohammad Jeprie

View profile
    • Like