Craig Minch

Sprout Insight Keyline

Craig Minch
Craig Minch
  • Save
Sprout Insight Keyline logo mark symbol keyline
Download color palette

Keyline view of a logo for a qualitative research company. I'm dubbing this one the "eyebud".

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Craig Minch
Craig Minch

More by Craig Minch

View profile
    • Like