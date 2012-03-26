Evelyne Lafontaine Morin

Speed Dating

Evelyne Lafontaine Morin
Evelyne Lafontaine Morin
  • Save
Speed Dating bear fish woodtype antlers trees
Download color palette

Part of a poster for a 'speed dating' event between medical students and recruiters from the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Evelyne Lafontaine Morin
Evelyne Lafontaine Morin

More by Evelyne Lafontaine Morin

View profile
    • Like