Footer (almost done)

The redesign is coming along nicely. On this project, I'm working in stages. I create small portions at a time, like the header or the footer and move my way towards each page. The further each page moves along, the more previous stuff seems dated. I think it's a good sign that I'm refining the branding and that the quality of my work is quickly evolving. I'm only now starting to lock in elements for the final round.

If you've been following around closely, you'll notice that I've stopped showing my work on dribbble. I still love the idea of sharing ideas, and helping others bring their work to another level, but I feel like my work needs some time to really get to it's full potential. Sharing unfinished concepts and rough ideas doesn't do them justice. This quote by Robin Sloan is what got me thinking: "Work in public. Reveal nothing."

Most people reveal things. They show *their* solution to a problem. That's fine if you want to train people to copy your solution, but really it's not the best way to learn anything. I'd rather get people thinking about the problem. That's the only way we can both get something out. I've been doing that on Twitter, and it's awesome.

Notice that I changed the typography after some experiments on http://beta.typecastapp.com/ and I'm pretty happy with the results.

http://responsive.is/ has also been really helpful to test common breakpoints.

Thank god for web services.