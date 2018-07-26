Akdesain

Kit Gloves Coffee logo creative geometric negative space cofe drink resto cafe store women logo girl coffee
this logo has been designed for kit gloves coffee.
thankyou for your trust.


Coffe girls
Rebound of
Coffee Shop
Akdesain
Posted on Jul 26, 2018
    • Like