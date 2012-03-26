Joe Horacek

Kool-Aid Days

Did you know Kool-Aid was invented in Nebraska? I know, I just found out too. Ohhh yeah!

Anyways, I designed their shirt for this years Kool-Aid Days in Grand Island. Cheers mate!

