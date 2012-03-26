Rosger

Facebook Page Profile Photo

Rosger
Rosger
  • Save
Facebook Page Profile Photo profile photo facebook cover design custom machine vintage vector illustrator photoshop branding control panel computer gauges meters switches buttons goggles glasses wires
Download color palette

I wanted my photo to somehow be included in my Facebook Page theme so I made this.
Page view: http://www.facebook.com/Rosger.Design.Interactive

Rosger
Rosger

More by Rosger

View profile
    • Like