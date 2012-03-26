Sneak Peak for Application icon

Sergey Shmidt 💡

Working over an Icon for my new Application for dribbblers, that i made with my friends. Icon's size is 2048x2048 pixels btw, and this picture is 100% scale.

I like this colors and textures. So, what do you think, guys? :)

Posted on Mar 26, 2012
