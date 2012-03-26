Jason Lor

Selected Items

Jason Lor
Jason Lor
  • Save
Selected Items ui color block iphone app
Download color palette

Bold colours assist with distinguishing the different items types. Green for music, red for games, and blue for movies. It follows with hmvs bold coloured branding strategy.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Jason Lor
Jason Lor

More by Jason Lor

View profile
    • Like