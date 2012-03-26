Dave Aspinall

Oh My God!

Dave Aspinall
Dave Aspinall
  • Save
Oh My God! thanks
Download color palette

This is what I shouted in work today! Just want to say hello everyone, and thank you so much Paul Galbraith for making a literal dream come true. I'm in the presence of giants, and am truly honoured :-)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Dave Aspinall
Dave Aspinall

More by Dave Aspinall

View profile
    • Like