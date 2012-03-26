Jigsoar icons - 60 free creative commons icons

Download for free at www.jigsoaricons.com

One thing I've wanted to do for quite a while is design an icon set from scratch, and thanks to working at Jigsoar, I've had the last 6 months to spend (on and off) working on these icons.

They're available as a free 60 icon pack (in vector and four bitmap sizes) and are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 for you to use, share, and modify to your heart's content.

I'm hoping to get an update out later this year which will bump up the number, and improve some of the rough edges on the smaller bitmap sizes. But for now... I'm sick of icons.