Dinalie Dabarera

Hanging in a Houseboat

Dinalie Dabarera
Dinalie Dabarera
  • Save
Hanging in a Houseboat illustration drawing pencil sketch houseboat ocean octopus fishing children
Download color palette

Some kind of fantasy about just leaving modern life and going to go live on a houseboat, with Greg (short for Gregovich) the octopus.

Part of a series entitled 'A cat among the octopuses'.

If you have any comments I'd love to hear them!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Dinalie Dabarera
Dinalie Dabarera

More by Dinalie Dabarera

View profile
    • Like