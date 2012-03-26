Nick Slater

Tribe tee Concept

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Hire Me
  • Save
Tribe tee Concept sketch tribe hatchet woodgrain
Download color palette

Something I am working on, still need to tweak but, love to hear what you guys think. This is for @Jeremy Richie and Tribe!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like