Meet The Class. Senior Show Poster

Meet The Class. Senior Show Poster poster qr qr code yearbook senior show college
Poster for my graphic desgin class' senior show. Everyone in my class has a yearbook photo (not of them) with a QR code on the face that links to the designer's website. Making for a fun interactive poster for elevator riders to just sit and scan through.

Posted on Mar 26, 2012
