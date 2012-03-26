Vladimir Kudinov

Impressionist UI Backstage

Vladimir Kudinov
Vladimir Kudinov
Hire Me
  • Save
Impressionist UI Backstage impressionist ui ui kit wireframe paper
Download color palette

More about this project: http://designmodo.com/impressionist/
Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/stsilent

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Vladimir Kudinov
Vladimir Kudinov
Welcome to my welcome message
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Kudinov

View profile
    • Like