Sebastian Boros

The Vanity Cover Sketches

Sebastian Boros
Sebastian Boros
  • Save
The Vanity Cover Sketches letters lettering drawing drawn pencil sketch sketches swashes caslon italic modern typography logo branding identity hand lettered hand lettering hand drawn
Download color palette

Here are two of the sketches I drew for a friend's blog. She wanted something with style, but not really haute-couture. I thought she would definitely go for the first one. To my surprise she opted for the sketch on the bottom. When I asked her why, she swiftly replied that the top one looks too girlish and she liked the bit of authority the second one suggests.

You can see the finished logotype here: http://drbl.in/dyow

Sebastian Boros
Sebastian Boros

More by Sebastian Boros

View profile
    • Like