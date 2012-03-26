Kristen Keiser

Honore Revised (again)

Kristen Keiser
Kristen Keiser
  • Save
Honore Revised (again) logo
Download color palette

Client decided to focus on a more youthful logo with a more obvious connection to Paris. The main flower is based off of the windows in the Notre Dame Cathedral.

D924b709a75961c73e7db9bc9adb860c
Rebound of
Honore Revision
By Kristen Keiser
View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2012
Kristen Keiser
Kristen Keiser

More by Kristen Keiser

View profile
    • Like