Smart One Studio

Hostels

Smart One Studio
Smart One Studio
  • Save
Hostels smart logotype logo design logodesign logomark identity design identitydesign corporate branding corporatebranding corporate identity corporateidentity brand identity brandidentity brand design branddesign brand logotype logo identity hostel branding
Download color palette

Logo for the hostel chain.
© Dmitry Ivanov, 21.02.2014

Smart One Studio
Smart One Studio

More by Smart One Studio

View profile
    • Like