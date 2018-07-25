Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy for unfold
Crowdrise Site runner illustration design site page landing website
Something we've been working on recently here @Unfold .

Huge shout out to @Peter Deltondo @Ted Kulakevich @Stian Sandsgaard @David Kovalev @Lana Marandina for all the hard work on this one! 🙌

Posted on Jul 25, 2018
