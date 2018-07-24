Devon O’Neill

Try Again

Try Again
So you're having one of those "I suck at this" moments? Yeah, I have those about once a week.

This is a reminder to pick up the pencil and try again. Allow yourself time to learn, it won't happen overnight.

