Overtime with Alana Louise

Episode 40 features @Alana Louise, an independent designer living in Austin, TX. She’s worked with incredible companies like Yeti, United by Blue, and Austin Beerworks. When Alana Louise is not designing, she’s on the river fly fishing. In this episode, she tells us how sharing her passion for fishing on Instagram helped her land her dream clients. @Dan Cederholm and Alana Louise also cover design systems and how they’re applied to packaging and what it’s like to be part of the local design scene in Austin. She also shares her thoughts on seeking citizenship in the US. This episode is brought to you by Wix.