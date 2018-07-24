Ilka & Franz - Guardian Weekend

Trending designs to inspire you
Ilka & Franz got commissioned to shoot chef and food writer (and former Bake Off contestant) Ruby Tandoh as she sat down for an all ice cream dinner for one for the cover of Guardian Weekend.
Photography & Post-Production :: Ilka & Franz
Food Styling :: Olivia Bennett
Styling :: Zoe Kozlik
Hair & Make-Up :: Grace Ellington